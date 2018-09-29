SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia after deadly tsunami-quake

The 7.5 magnitude quake struck on Saturday morning followed by the tsunami, which resulted in a series of waves in the city of Palu on Sulawesi Island.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has sent condolences to the Indonesian government following the deaths of at least 384 people who died in an earthquake and tsunami.

The 7.5 magnitude quake struck on Saturday morning followed by the tsunami, which resulted in a series of waves in the city of Palu on Sulawesi Island.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In August, a series of major quakes killed over 500 people in the tourist island of Lombok and destroyed dozens of villages along its northern coast.

Thousands of houses, hospitals, shopping malls and hotels have collapsed and a bridge on the main highway in Palu was washed away due to landslides.

The Department of International Relations has called on South Africans to come forward if they have any relatives they cannot trace in Indonesia.

Department's spokes son Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “If there are any South Africans in that region that they cannot trace, they can call the 24-hour help centre at 012-351-1000 and we’ll assist to trace them.”

Hundreds had gathered for a festival on the beach of the city of Palu on Friday when waves up to six meters (18 feet) high smashed ashore just on dusk, sweeping many to their death and destroying anything in their path.

“When the (tsunami) threat arose yesterday, people were still doing their activities on the beach and did not immediately run and they became victims,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB said in news briefing in Jakarta.

Some people climbed six metre trees to escape the tsunami and survived, he said.

Amateur footage shown by local TV stations showed waves crashing into houses along Palu’s shoreline, scattering shipping containers and flooding into a mosque in the city.

Nugroho said the tsunami had struck with a speed of 800 kmph, destroying buildings and infrastructure.

Strong aftershocks continued to rock the coastal city on Saturday morning following the massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday, which triggered the tsunami.

Nugroho described the damage as “extensive” with thousands of houses, hospitals, shopping malls and hotels collapsed, a bridge washed away and the main highway to Palu cut off due to a landslide.

Bodies of some victims were found trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, he said, adding 540 people were injured and 29 missing. Dozens of injured people were being treated in makeshift medical tents set up outdoors, TV images showed.

Photos confirmed by authorities showed bodies being lined up along the street on Saturday, some in bags and some with their faces covered with clothes.

Indonesia’s meteorological and geophysics agency BMKG issued a tsunami warning after the quake but lifted it 34 minutes later. The agency has been widely criticised for not informing a tsunami had hit Palu on Saturday, though officials said waves had come within the time the warning was issued.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)