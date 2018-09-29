Report: ANC must pay millions to restore suspended website or face legal action
Yesterday, EWN noticed that anc.org.za, which belongs to the African National Congress (ANC) was still suspended. Only a message indicating that it has been taken down because of non-payment is what you will find when visiting it.
JOHANNESBURG - The country's ruling party's website has been suspended for days and there is conflicting information on what exactly is the reason behind this.
Yesterday,Eyewitness News noticed that anc.org.za, which belongs to the African National Congress (ANC) was still suspended. Only a message indicating that it has been taken down because of non-payment is what you will find when visiting it.
This is the message that appears on the ANC website. Trying to get comment from the party as to why the said payment late BD pic.twitter.com/YyJuCp1ble— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
#ANCWebsite Attempts to get comment from the party's spokesperson have been unsuccessful. They are in an NWC meeting according to the party's media team. BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
The website contains all relevant info on the party including upcoming events, its history, previous and current leader profiles, branch info, its manifesto, archival documents and various media.
By Saturday, continued attempts to get a hold of ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe still failed as his phone rang unanswered.
However, according to Business Day, the party owes the service provided over R30 million in service fees including R467,412 in damages following the alleged breach of the agreements which kept the website up and running.
Cape Town-based service provider Unwembi Communications has now roped its lawyers in, demanding the party pays up or face legal action.
Mabe has reportedly denied that the website is down due to non-payment and has told Business Day that it is going through maintenance instead.
No mention of the website has been made either via an official statement or on the party's social media platforms.
Popular in Local
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
Suspect arrested in connection with CT biker's murder
-
SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia after deadly tsunami-quake
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Huguenot Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.