Report: ANC must pay millions to restore suspended website or face legal action

JOHANNESBURG - The country's ruling party's website has been suspended for days and there is conflicting information on what exactly is the reason behind this.

Yesterday,Eyewitness News noticed that anc.org.za, which belongs to the African National Congress (ANC) was still suspended. Only a message indicating that it has been taken down because of non-payment is what you will find when visiting it.

This is the message that appears on the ANC website. Trying to get comment from the party as to why the said payment late BD pic.twitter.com/YyJuCp1ble — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

#ANCWebsite Attempts to get comment from the party's spokesperson have been unsuccessful. They are in an NWC meeting according to the party's media team. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

The website contains all relevant info on the party including upcoming events, its history, previous and current leader profiles, branch info, its manifesto, archival documents and various media.

By Saturday, continued attempts to get a hold of ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe still failed as his phone rang unanswered.

However, according to Business Day, the party owes the service provided over R30 million in service fees including R467,412 in damages following the alleged breach of the agreements which kept the website up and running.

Cape Town-based service provider Unwembi Communications has now roped its lawyers in, demanding the party pays up or face legal action.

Mabe has reportedly denied that the website is down due to non-payment and has told Business Day that it is going through maintenance instead.

No mention of the website has been made either via an official statement or on the party's social media platforms.