No date set for imbizo to address public transport challenges
The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but it's been postponed to give industry representatives more time to consult with the ministry.
CAPE TOWN - It's unclear when Transport Minister Blade Nzimande will hold an imbizo addressing public transport challenges, specifically in the Western Cape.
The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but it's been postponed to give industry representatives more time to consult with the ministry.
Three trains were torched in three separate incidents in Cape Town, Firgrove, and Mbekweni on Friday afternoon.
While the motives are still unclear, the incidents follow eight other train fires across the city over the past few months.
The disruption of Metrorail services was going to be one of the main topics of discussion at the Transport Department's imbizo.
Prasa has recently come under fire in the Western Cape legislature following revelations by the South African Police Service of poor safety and security measures.
But the rail agency has responded to some of the criticism, saying it's looking into the complaint that firefighting equipment is not “readily available” at stations.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nugent ‘astonished’ by Moyane’s failure to act on valid evidence of corruption
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
SA's land reforms to include tribal territories - Ronald Lamola
-
Judge concedes he made mistakes with Sars restructuring, ‘rogue unit’
-
DA wants Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of Dlamini and Gigaba immediately
-
Rob Packham’s mistress provides evidence he breached bail conditions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.