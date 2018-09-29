No date set for imbizo to address public transport challenges

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but it's been postponed to give industry representatives more time to consult with the ministry.

CAPE TOWN - It's unclear when Transport Minister Blade Nzimande will hold an imbizo addressing public transport challenges, specifically in the Western Cape.

Three trains were torched in three separate incidents in Cape Town, Firgrove, and Mbekweni on Friday afternoon.

While the motives are still unclear, the incidents follow eight other train fires across the city over the past few months.

The disruption of Metrorail services was going to be one of the main topics of discussion at the Transport Department's imbizo.

Prasa has recently come under fire in the Western Cape legislature following revelations by the South African Police Service of poor safety and security measures.

But the rail agency has responded to some of the criticism, saying it's looking into the complaint that firefighting equipment is not “readily available” at stations.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)