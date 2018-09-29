Nicki Minaj is closer to marriage 'than people think'
Rapper Nicki Minaj has admitted she's "closer than people think" to marriage and children.
The chart-topping rap star - who has recently been romantically linked to British sports star Lewis Hamilton - has revealed she plans to get married before having kids, but she's already looking forward to the challenge of motherhood.
She shared: "I've got to get married first then I'll have a child. I might be closer than people think actually. I love children. I'm not going to put that off for much longer."
Minaj, 35, has recently attracted attention for her high-profile feud with fellow rapper Cardi B.
But the star has insisted she doesn't have any regrets about her comments directed towards Cardi B or any of the people she's managed to upset during her career.
She told Wonderland magazine: "My God - I love trolling. I love trolling ... The thing about trolling is that you can't really say that you're trolling.
"Here's what I will say: people do not understand my sense of humour, because they've never seen a young black woman acting like Howard Stern. You don't call Joan Rivers and Howard Stern angry or say they are having breakdowns or meltdowns. When it's a black woman, all of a sudden she's ranting, she's angry."
Despite the pair coming to blows during New York Fashion Week, the Barbie Dreams hitmaker has claimed she doesn't have any ill-will towards any other female rappers.
But she's also issued a warning to her rivals within the music industry.
She said: "My truth is I don't have an issue with any woman in rap. If they have an issue with me, they can suck my d--k."
