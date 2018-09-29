Moiloa calls on municipalities to prioritise drainage systems

Earlier this year, flash floods affected the road system in the province, with people living in low-lying areas being worst affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa has called on municipalities to prioritise drainage systems in order for rain water to be easily channelled.

Earlier this year, flash floods affected the road system in the province, with people living in low-lying areas being worst affected. Some residents in Tshwane were evacuated.

Moiloa has called on emergency personnel to remain on high alert at all times.

“We need to always be alert for possible disasters. They need to inform us of when these things are likely to happen.”

