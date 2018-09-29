Moiloa calls on municipalities to prioritise drainage systems

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Moiloa calls on municipalities to prioritise drainage systems

Earlier this year, flash floods affected the road system in the province, with people living in low-lying areas being worst affected.

FILE: Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa has called on municipalities to prioritise drainage systems in order for rain water to be easily channelled.

Earlier this year, flash floods affected the road system in the province, with people living in low-lying areas being worst affected. Some residents in Tshwane were evacuated.

Moiloa has called on emergency personnel to remain on high alert at all times.

“We need to always be alert for possible disasters. They need to inform us of when these things are likely to happen.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA