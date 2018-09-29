Minister Mthethwa congratulates Thuso Mbedu for bagging 2nd Emmy nomination
Thuso Mbedu, who was first nominated last year for her leading role as Winnie in Mzansi Magic's Isthunzi season one, is nominated again for the same role in season two.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has sent a congratulatory message to local actress Thuso Mbedu for bagging her second International Emmy Award nomination.
"Thuso Mbedu has brought great honour to the South African acting industry by becoming a two-time International Emmy nominee," Mthethwa says.
It is with great pride that I congratulate award-winning Actress @ThusoMbedu for yet another International Emmy Award nomination. We welcome @ThusoMbedu's articulation of the importance of being authentic & displaying what it means to be African on global platforms. pic.twitter.com/ev9R7jDznt— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) September 28, 2018
Yesterday I posted a pic of myself on Instagram. I wanted to say "#WCW the last time I woman crushed myself I got an iEmmy nomination" but I got scared. I didn't want to feel like I'm boasting or whatever. So I didn't caption it that way. Meanwhile, God knew. My second nomination pic.twitter.com/ctyflg3IWS— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) September 27, 2018
Flying the Mzansi flag high again! Congratulations to the ever-talented @ThusoMbedu on her second International Emmy Award nomination for her role as Winnie on #IsthunziMzansi season 2! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/juWvRBvdez— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) September 28, 2018
