Mineworker dies in fall of ground in Steelpoort

It is unclear what led to the ground caving in.
JOHANNESBURG - One miner has died in a fall of ground at the Samancor mine in Steelpoort, Limpopo, on Friday.
It is unclear what led to the ground caving in. The National Union of Mineworkers has reiterated its calls the minerals department to amend its health and safety regulations to ensure that mines remain responsible for deaths at their operations.
Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu says: “The Mine Health and Safety Act recommends a fine of R3 million, but we feel these are light sentences. This is why we want the act to be amended.”
