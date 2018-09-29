'Many dead' in Indonesia quake-tsunami: search and rescue agency

Only one third of Metrorail’s infrastructure intact in CT
Local
A quake-tsunami has left "many dead" in Indonesia, the head of the country's search and rescue agency said Saturday.
JAKARTA - A quake-tsunami has left "many dead" in Indonesia, the head of the country's search and rescue agency said Saturday, after waves smashed into a city of 350,000 people on Sulawesi island.
"There are many dead bodies, but the exact number we don’t know," the head of the National Agency of Search and Rescue, Muhammad Syaugi, told AFP.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.