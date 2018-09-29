'Many dead' in Indonesia quake-tsunami: search and rescue agency

A quake-tsunami has left "many dead" in Indonesia, the head of the country's search and rescue agency said Saturday.

JAKARTA - A quake-tsunami has left "many dead" in Indonesia, the head of the country's search and rescue agency said Saturday, after waves smashed into a city of 350,000 people on Sulawesi island.

"There are many dead bodies, but the exact number we don’t know," the head of the National Agency of Search and Rescue, Muhammad Syaugi, told AFP.