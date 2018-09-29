Manchester United still winless after 3-1 loss to West Ham

Manchester United had the worst possible start to the game after Felipe Anderson scored with a brilliantly timed flick at the near post to hand the London team a 1 - 0 lead inside five minutes. The team failed to create any meaningful chances in the half.

JOHANNESBURG - Pressure is mounting on Jose Mourinho after Manchester United went down to West Ham United 3 - 1 at the London Stadium.

Antony Martial started for the Red Devils with Romelu Lukaku leading the line.

The exchange of words in training between Mourinho and, midfielder, Paul Pogba seemed to be resolved with the Frenchman starting in midfield. Marko Arnautovic returned from his knee injury to start for the Hammers.

Man United had the worst possible start to the game after Felipe Anderson scored with a brilliantly timed flick at the near post to hand the London team a 1 - 0 lead inside five minutes. The team failed to create any meaningful chances in the half.

Matters worsened for Mourinho's men as a Victor Lindelof own goal put West Ham United 2 - 0 up heading into the break.

In the second half, Man United were a lot more attacking and looked to get a goal back but failed to threaten the Hammers goalmouth.

Marouane Fellaini's header in the 67th minute forcing a good save from the

Lukasz Fabianski.

The pressure paid off as Marcus Rashford scored from a corner in the 71st minute from a corner.

Man United thought they were back in it for just three minutes when Marko Arnautovic scored to restore the host's two-goal advantage.

The pressure is mounting on Jose Mourinho following his team's league cup loss to Frank Lampard's Derby in midweek.

Man United failed to win in their last league outing after they were held to a 1 - 1 draw by Wolverhampton

Wanderers at Old Trafford. In a surprise move, the Portuguese coach dropped Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard from the matchday squad.

Former Man United midfielder, Paul Scholes says there was no hunger from the team in a match which they historically dominated.

Mourinho will be criticised for the result which sees them sit eighth on the table, with the rest of the league still to play.