[LISTEN] The costs of saying 'yes' to that matric dance dress
Radio 702 | Boys generally hire the car but the girls need to go for makeup rehearsals, do their nails, and get outfits for the actual matric dance.
JOHANNESBURG - In the parenting feature, creative parenting expert, Nikki Bush chats to Weekend Breakfast host Phemelo Motene about the financial, and social issues surrounding matric dances.
Bush says that preparing for a Matric Dances can be extremely distracting.
She says that girls tend to be more expensive than boys.
Boys generally hire the car but the girls need to go for makeup rehearsals, do their nails, and get outfits for the actual event, and the after party adds Bush.
"If you hire a dress, it can be about R900. If you go buy a dress, it can be anything from R1800. I have heard parents spending R10 000 - R15 000 for a dress."
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Sharing Dros rape video & naming suspect unlawful, warns legal expert
-
[LISTEN] Justice Minister explains SA extradition deal with UAE
-
[LISTEN] New Mining Charter 'a perfect compromise between all stakeholders'
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT dominate varsity football finals
-
[LISTEN] Internet scams targeting vulnerable South Africans
-
[LISTEN] Big 5 reasons why SA keeps shedding jobs
-
[LISTEN] Why some Gauteng police stations are branded 'stubborn'
-
[LISTEN] CT taxi driver who helped epileptic child given R6,000 fine
-
[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak
-
[LISTEN] ANC veteran Pallo Jordan: Mbeki's land document unfortunate
-
[LISTEN] 'Honour us before we die' - Felicia Mabuza-Suttle
-
[LISTEN] Heritage Council calls for heritage levy to protect SA’s sites
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
-
[LISTEN] Bullying leads Parly employee to take own life: Who's to blame?
-
[LISTEN] Are there more storms globally this year? Expert weighs in
-
[LISTEN] Ehrenreich: Call me Camisa, not coloured
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT, UWC to battle it out for Women’s Varsity Football title
-
[LISTEN] Role of women in land reform
-
[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?
-
[LISTEN] ANC explains retraction of statement on Sarb MPC announcement
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
[LISTEN] Dangers of leaving children at home alone
-
[LISTEN] Global group protects children from online predators
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Varsity sports women’s football kicks off in Potch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.