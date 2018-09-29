[LISTEN] The costs of saying 'yes' to that matric dance dress

JOHANNESBURG - In the parenting feature, creative parenting expert, Nikki Bush chats to Weekend Breakfast host Phemelo Motene about the financial, and social issues surrounding matric dances.

Bush says that preparing for a Matric Dances can be extremely distracting.

She says that girls tend to be more expensive than boys.

Boys generally hire the car but the girls need to go for makeup rehearsals, do their nails, and get outfits for the actual event, and the after party adds Bush.

"If you hire a dress, it can be about R900. If you go buy a dress, it can be anything from R1800. I have heard parents spending R10 000 - R15 000 for a dress."

