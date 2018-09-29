[LISTEN] The costs of saying 'yes' to that matric dance dress

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

[LISTEN] The costs of saying 'yes' to that matric dance dress

| Boys generally hire the car but the girls need to go for makeup rehearsals, do their nails, and get outfits for the actual matric dance.

JOHANNESBURG - In the parenting feature, creative parenting expert, Nikki Bush chats to Weekend Breakfast host Phemelo Motene about the financial, and social issues surrounding matric dances.

Bush says that preparing for a Matric Dances can be extremely distracting.

She says that girls tend to be more expensive than boys.

Boys generally hire the car but the girls need to go for makeup rehearsals, do their nails, and get outfits for the actual event, and the after party adds Bush.

"If you hire a dress, it can be about R900. If you go buy a dress, it can be anything from R1800. I have heard parents spending R10 000 - R15 000 for a dress."

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA