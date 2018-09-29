[LISTEN] Sharing Dros rape video & naming suspect unlawful, warns legal expert
Radio 702 | Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux explains that naming the suspect and disseminating the video is unlawful in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.
JOHANNESBURG - Many people have been using social media to name and identify the alleged suspect who raped a seven-year-old girl at the Dros Silverton restaurant.
Some have also been distributing a disturbing video which allegedly depicts the naked man after the incident, with the girl's mother screaming and crying.
Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux explains that naming the suspect and disseminating the video is unlawful in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.
According to Roux, those sharing the footage and personal information could be charged with obstruction of justice.
He also explains why the suspect cannot yet be publicly named.
"In an instance where a person is accused of having committed a sexual offence, and there is a minor involved, then the name of the accused person as well as the victim cannot be made public until the person pleads either guilty or not guilty in an oath."
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Justice Minister explains SA extradition deal with UAE
-
[LISTEN] New Mining Charter 'a perfect compromise between all stakeholders'
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT dominate varsity football finals
-
[LISTEN] Internet scams targeting vulnerable South Africans
-
[LISTEN] Big 5 reasons why SA keeps shedding jobs
-
[LISTEN] Why some Gauteng police stations are branded 'stubborn'
-
[LISTEN] CT taxi driver who helped epileptic child given R6,000 fine
-
[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak
-
[LISTEN] ANC veteran Pallo Jordan: Mbeki's land document unfortunate
-
[LISTEN] 'Honour us before we die' - Felicia Mabuza-Suttle
-
[LISTEN] Heritage Council calls for heritage levy to protect SA’s sites
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
-
[LISTEN] Bullying leads Parly employee to take own life: Who's to blame?
-
[LISTEN] Are there more storms globally this year? Expert weighs in
-
[LISTEN] Ehrenreich: Call me Camisa, not coloured
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT, UWC to battle it out for Women’s Varsity Football title
-
[LISTEN] Role of women in land reform
-
[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?
-
[LISTEN] ANC explains retraction of statement on Sarb MPC announcement
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
[LISTEN] Dangers of leaving children at home alone
-
[LISTEN] Global group protects children from online predators
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Varsity sports women’s football kicks off in Potch
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: Parental responsibilities cannot be passed to educators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.