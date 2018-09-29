[LISTEN] Sharing Dros rape video & naming suspect unlawful, warns legal expert

Radio 702 | Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux explains that naming the suspect and disseminating the video is unlawful in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Many people have been using social media to name and identify the alleged suspect who raped a seven-year-old girl at the Dros Silverton restaurant.

Some have also been distributing a disturbing video which allegedly depicts the naked man after the incident, with the girl's mother screaming and crying.

According to Roux, those sharing the footage and personal information could be charged with obstruction of justice.

He also explains why the suspect cannot yet be publicly named.

"In an instance where a person is accused of having committed a sexual offence, and there is a minor involved, then the name of the accused person as well as the victim cannot be made public until the person pleads either guilty or not guilty in an oath."

