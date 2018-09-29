Kevin Spacey sued for sexual battery
The 59-year-old actor has been accused by a male massage therapist of sexual battery.
LONDON - Kevin Spacey has been sued by a male massage therapist for sexual battery.
The 59-year-old actor - who was previously accused of making unwanted sexual advances towards actor Anthony Rapp when he was just 14, prompting a string of other allegations against him - has been accused by a male massage therapist of sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.
The Blast reports that in recently filed court documents, the unidentified man claims he was hired to give Spacey a massage at his Malibu home in 2016.
He was led to a room upstairs, which Kevin allegedly locked, and after asking the actor if he had any problem areas, Kevin told him he was having some discomfort in his groin area.
Although the man asked Kevin to lie on his stomach, the actor reportedly lay on his back and grabbed his hand, forcing it to massage his penis, scrotum and testicles.
The man claims that when he asked Kevin what he was doing, the actor tried to kiss him and grabbed his genitals.
Spacey also allegedly offered to perform oral sex on him.
According to PEOPLE, the man claims he repeatedly asked to leave but claims Spacey stopped him from reaching the massage table and the door.
He is asking for unspecified damages.
Kevin was fired from Netflix drama House of Cards over the previous sexual assault allegations made against him and replaced in the drama All The Money In The World.
In November 2017, he entered a treatment facility and has remained out of the public eye since.
