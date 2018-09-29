Judge concedes he made mistakes with Sars restructuring, ‘rogue unit’

This was the second significant revelation from the judge at the Nugent commission hearings on Friday.

PRETORIA - Judge Frank Kroon conceded that he endorsed consultancy firm Bain’s new operating model for Sars without fully understanding what exactly was being changed.

This was the second significant revelation from the judge at the Nugent commission hearings on Friday.

Kroon earlier admitted that he incorrectly endorsed the finding that the Sars investigation unit, the so-called rogue unit, was established and conducted itself unlawfully.

Evidence leader, advocate Carol Steinberg, struggled to understand why Kroon would endorse Bain’s operating model under the circumstances.

“It is somewhat surprising that the board would endorse radical change in that structure in an organisation that was working extremely well at that stage, without a proper understanding of the before and after and why those changes were necessary.”

Kroon later added that he should have properly investigated the allegations against the investigations unit before reaching the conclusion that it as unlawful.

“In retrospect, it would be fair to say that we should have investigated further.”

He says he should have afforded the implicated parties a hearing.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)