Judge concedes he made mistakes with Sars restructuring, ‘rogue unit’
This was the second significant revelation from the judge at the Nugent commission hearings on Friday.
PRETORIA - Judge Frank Kroon conceded that he endorsed consultancy firm Bain’s new operating model for Sars without fully understanding what exactly was being changed.
This was the second significant revelation from the judge at the Nugent commission hearings on Friday.
Kroon earlier admitted that he incorrectly endorsed the finding that the Sars investigation unit, the so-called rogue unit, was established and conducted itself unlawfully.
Evidence leader, advocate Carol Steinberg, struggled to understand why Kroon would endorse Bain’s operating model under the circumstances.
“It is somewhat surprising that the board would endorse radical change in that structure in an organisation that was working extremely well at that stage, without a proper understanding of the before and after and why those changes were necessary.”
Kroon later added that he should have properly investigated the allegations against the investigations unit before reaching the conclusion that it as unlawful.
“In retrospect, it would be fair to say that we should have investigated further.”
He says he should have afforded the implicated parties a hearing.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nugent ‘astonished’ by Moyane’s failure to act on valid evidence of corruption
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
SA's land reforms to include tribal territories - Ronald Lamola
-
DA wants Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of Dlamini and Gigaba immediately
-
Rob Packham’s mistress provides evidence he breached bail conditions
-
Westbury community vows to continue demonstration after deadly shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.