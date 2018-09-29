Huguenot Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

It's unclear what led to the power outage that left motorists searching for routes around the 3.9 kilometre structure.

CAPE TOWN - The N1 has been closed in both directions at the Huguenot Tunnel following a power outage.

It's unclear what led to the outage that left motorists searching for routes around the 3.9 kilometre structure.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says the tunnel will remain closed until further notice.

“The alternative routes are via the Du Toits Kloof Pass, or motorists coming from Cape Town can take the road from Paarl to Wolseley to get back to Worcester on the N1. They could also go via the Du Toits Kloof Pass to get back to the N1, on the Paarl side of the Huguenot Tunnel.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)