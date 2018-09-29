Huguenot Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’
It's unclear what led to the power outage that left motorists searching for routes around the 3.9 kilometre structure.
CAPE TOWN - The N1 has been closed in both directions at the Huguenot Tunnel following a power outage.
It's unclear what led to the outage that left motorists searching for routes around the 3.9 kilometre structure.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says the tunnel will remain closed until further notice.
“The alternative routes are via the Du Toits Kloof Pass, or motorists coming from Cape Town can take the road from Paarl to Wolseley to get back to Worcester on the N1. They could also go via the Du Toits Kloof Pass to get back to the N1, on the Paarl side of the Huguenot Tunnel.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Nugent ‘astonished’ by Moyane’s failure to act on valid evidence of corruption
-
Judge concedes he made mistakes with Sars restructuring, ‘rogue unit’
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Rob Packham’s mistress provides evidence he breached bail conditions
-
Bathabile Dlamini ruling has huge implications for ANC, say analysts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.