Facebook could be heavily fined for massive security breach

JOHANNESBURG - Facebook is still dealing with the fallout from a hack that affected 50 million accounts earlier this week.

The hack involved Facebook's ‘view as’ function which lets users see what their profiles look like when other people view them.

Facebook responded by logging out both the 50 million people it knew were affected by the attack, and an additional 40 million who were looked up with the ‘view as’ function in the last year.

However, the social media giant was not the only app affected, with the company saying that hackers could have accessed any other account that is logged into using Facebook.

Managing director of World Wide Worx, Arthur Goldstuck, says the company could be fined heavily by authorities in the US.

“Allowing this kind of vulnerability when they are the custodians of so much personal information also raises red flags for the authorities and there is very good chance they could be fined heavily by even the Securities Exchange Commission.”