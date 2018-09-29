Facebook could be heavily fined for massive security breach
The hack involved Facebook's ‘view as’ function which lets users see what their profiles look like when other people view them.
JOHANNESBURG - Facebook is still dealing with the fallout from a hack that affected 50 million accounts earlier this week.
The hack involved Facebook's ‘view as’ function which lets users see what their profiles look like when other people view them.
Facebook responded by logging out both the 50 million people it knew were affected by the attack, and an additional 40 million who were looked up with the ‘view as’ function in the last year.
However, the social media giant was not the only app affected, with the company saying that hackers could have accessed any other account that is logged into using Facebook.
Managing director of World Wide Worx, Arthur Goldstuck, says the company could be fined heavily by authorities in the US.
“Allowing this kind of vulnerability when they are the custodians of so much personal information also raises red flags for the authorities and there is very good chance they could be fined heavily by even the Securities Exchange Commission.”
Popular in World
-
SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia after deadly tsunami-quake
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami-quake soars to 384
-
Cambodia PM warns at UN against questioning of one-party election
-
Quake, tsunami kills at least 48 on Indonesia's Sulawesi island
-
[WATCH] Camera keeps rolling after suspect steals it
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.