Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar

In the latest incident, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is taking legal action against former talk show host and author Redi Tlhabi for what he calls 'victimizsing his daughter'.

JOHANNESBURG - Experts say social media users must be cautious when naming children during public spats on social media.

In the latest incident, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is taking legal action against former talk show host and author Redi Tlhabi for what he calls “victimising his daughter”.

Tlhabi criticised Gigaba on Twitter for his decision to change visa regulations this week, claiming that it was based on personal circumstances.

The minister claims Tlhabi victimised his daughter by naming her in a tweet when stating her argument, but she was quick to point out that his child’s name has already been published in articles in the public domain.

Social media expert Dave Duarte says users must be careful when using children's names.

“People could then Google the child’s name which could have implications. For example, bullying. It doesn’t seem that anything defamatory was said about the child. It was more a question addressed to the minister.”

Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird agrees.

“She’s going need some kind of response as to why she named her or at least provide the evidence of the article where she’s already been named. As a general rule, it’s always best to not involve young people. It’s not in their best interest.”

YOU had a personal issue of yr ex wife making travel arrangements with yr daughter without your consent, so you decided "I'll sort this problem out?" You implemented untested regulations, claiming to address child trafficking? Have your regulations brought child trafficking down? — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 25, 2018

Is it not true that you were LIVID when a cousin of your ex wife travelled with your daughter Lerato, whilst your wife was in Cuba? Upon finding out, you laid charges of kidnapping..even though you knew your ex wife's cousin very well & your daughter was quite happy with her? — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 25, 2018

@mgigaba how do you do it?How do you just come & repeal regulations that barely 3 yrs ago, you were warned were impractical, destructive & untested? We asked for feasibility studies & empirical evidence. Instead you & your minions were labeling & lashing out at anyone who asked & https://t.co/UYBZjPz0vc — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 25, 2018

For the record, @RediTlhabi, I’m not bothered by your using my name to ingratiate yourself to the band of uninformed incorrigible racists you’ve made a career out of sucking up to. Victimise my daughter again, though, and you’ll discover that I’m capable of sinking to your level. — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) September 26, 2018

NEW VISA RULES

Minister Gigaba this week announced amendments to visa regulations following concerns raised by the tourism sector.

The minister said South Africa is negotiating visa waivers with several countries, including those in the Middle East and South America. However, this does not mean citizens from these countries should stay in the country for a prolonged period.

Gigaba also announced that all travelling foreign national minors are to carry documentation proving parental consent to travel.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)