Emotional Casey revels in first Ryder Cup win for decade
Paul Casey sealed an impressive 3 and 2 victory over Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler alongside Tyrrell Hatton.
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES - An emotional Paul Casey fought to hold back tears after claiming his first Ryder Cup win since 2008 on Saturday, saying he had "desperately" wanted to return to the matchplay showdown.
After being persuaded to retake a European Tour card by captain Thomas Bjorn in order to be eligible for this year's Ryder Cup in France, he sealed an impressive 3 and 2 victory over Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler alongside Tyrrell Hatton.
"Ask him (Hatton) a question. Let me get my... honestly, let me get my breath," stammered Casey after securing Europe's seventh of eight straight wins at Le Golf National.
The 41-year-old was left out of the side by Colin Montgomerie in 2010 despite being the world number seven, slipping down the rankings after struggling with injuries and poor form.
But he has rediscovered his best over the last four years, and has been in fine fettle this week, having almost inspired a comeback against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Friday before reeling off five birdies in the first six holes Saturday.
"It has been 10 years. Desperately wanted to be back on this team because I know how good it is," said Casey after regaining his composure.
"I mean, all these guys are amazing, and you know, once you're a Ryder Cupper, you're always a Ryder Cupper. I can't tell you how proud I am."
Casey became one of only six men in Ryder Cup history to make a hole-in-one at the Ryder Cup at the K Club in 2006 and has now won six points from 11 matches.
"Obviously playing alongside Paul, he's a Ryder Cup legend," added Hatton. "What a player he is. It was the Casey Express train the front nine. I was just trying to help out when I could."
