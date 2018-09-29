EFF SC scoops another Sasco stronghold at University of Zululand

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) is making inroads in KwaZulu-Natal student politics, having scooped another major SRC win over the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress (Sasco).

Last night, the EFFSC won the SRC election at the University of Zululand's Ongoye campus, taking all 10 seats and leaving Sasco, the Inkatha Freedom Party's (IFP) South African Democratic Student Movement (Sadesmo) and the Democratic Alliance Students' Organisation (Daso) out in the cold.

BREAKING NEWS: EFF Student Command wins University of Zululand SRC ELECTIONS



EFFSC: 10 seats with (4306)

SASCO: 0 Seats with (1867)

SADESMO: 0 seats with (130)

DASO: (116 )#VivaEFFSC #VivaEFF #Asijiki #Uphephela — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 29, 2018

Last week, the EFFSC also took over the Mangosuthu University of Technology, another Sasco stronghold.

Congratulations @EFFStudents in Mangosuthu University of Technology for the SRC Elections decisive victory. It’s a great inspiration. The future looks bright.

EFFSC MUT - 8 Seats.

SACO- 3

SADESMO - 0. pic.twitter.com/XtlhWBcy7Y — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 21, 2018

At the beginning of September, it won the elections at the Durban University of Technology (DUT).