Go

EFF SC scoops another Sasco stronghold at University of Zululand

Last night, the EFFSC won the SRC election at the University of Zululand's Ongoye campus, taking all 10 seats and leaving Sasco, Sadesmo and Daso out in the cold.

EFFSC's UniZulu SRC presidential candidate, Nonceba Mhlauli. Picture: @Hlengiwe44Maxon/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) is making inroads in KwaZulu-Natal student politics, having scooped another major SRC win over the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress (Sasco).

Last night, the EFFSC won the SRC election at the University of Zululand's Ongoye campus, taking all 10 seats and leaving Sasco, the Inkatha Freedom Party's (IFP) South African Democratic Student Movement (Sadesmo) and the Democratic Alliance Students' Organisation (Daso) out in the cold.

Last week, the EFFSC also took over the Mangosuthu University of Technology, another Sasco stronghold.

At the beginning of September, it won the elections at the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

