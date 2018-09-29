EC man arrested for allegedly killing his elderly father in knife fight

JOHANNESBURG - Willowvale Police arrested a 37-year-old man for the alleged murder of his father (67).

It is alleged that both men were at their common ancestral home at Shixini Locality, Xonyeni Village, Willowvale on Friday 28 September at about 11:30pm.

According to information, both drew their knives and began to stab each other during a dispute.

The father was fatally wounded and died on the scene. Willowvale Police were called and arrested the suspect.

The identity of the deceased is still being withheld as some of his children are working outside the Eastern Cape province and are yet to be informed of his murder.

The suspect will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate Court on Monday, 1 October on a murder charge.