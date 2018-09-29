EC man arrested for allegedly killing his elderly father in knife fight
According to information, both father and son drew their knives and began to stab each other during a dispute.
JOHANNESBURG - Willowvale Police arrested a 37-year-old man for the alleged murder of his father (67).
It is alleged that both men were at their common ancestral home at Shixini Locality, Xonyeni Village, Willowvale on Friday 28 September at about 11:30pm.
According to information, both drew their knives and began to stab each other during a dispute.
The father was fatally wounded and died on the scene. Willowvale Police were called and arrested the suspect.
The identity of the deceased is still being withheld as some of his children are working outside the Eastern Cape province and are yet to be informed of his murder.
The suspect will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate Court on Monday, 1 October on a murder charge.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 29 September 2018
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
DA demands KZN premier apologises for comment on Indians & land
-
Report: ANC must pay millions to restore suspended website or face legal action
-
EFF SC scoops another Sasco stronghold at University of Zululand
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.