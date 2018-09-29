DA shocked after Midvaal mayor allegedly hit with a rock by ANC members
The DA’s Charity Moyo says Bongani Baloyi went to a nearby police station to open a case against the attackers and was followed by one of them, who then allegedly lied to the police, saying Baloyi had attacked him.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed its shock after Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi was assaulted by alleged African National Congress (ANC) members today.
It's understood Baloyi was attacked by ruling party members in ward 11 during the Midvaal Municipality's launch of Arbor Day.
When Baloyi took the podium for his address, it's understood the suspects grabbed the microphone away from him and then hit him with a rock.
“Both the mayor and the suspect were placed under arrest and were both released on R500 bail.”
