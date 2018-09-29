DA is far more than just an efficient opposition party, says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says having taken control of the City of Cape Town in 2006 and the province in 2009, they had more than a decade to demonstrate that the party is far more than just an efficient opposition party.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched its 2019 election campaign in the Western Cape.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says having taken control of the City of Cape Town in 2006 and the province in 2009, they had more than a decade to demonstrate that the party is far more than just an efficient opposition party.

In the past year, according to Stats SA, three-quarters of new jobs in South Africa were created in the Western Cape.

The province now has a broad unemployment rate that's 14.2% below the national average.

Maimane says the DA also managed to take a struggling provincial education department and turn it into the best performing department in the country that now leads the other provinces in bachelor passes and has the lowest learner drop-out rate in South Africa.

“The great difficulty is that there are parties like Cosatu and the ANC who want to make this place ungovernable and I think that they are regressing the freedoms of our people. We’ve got to ensure that we continue the work that was begun and that the future of this province be one where ultimately more people can enjoy the benefits of freedom.”