DA demands KZN premier apologises for comment on Indians & land

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is demanding KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu apologises for comments he made about citizens of Indian descent in South Africa.

A debate was held on Heritage Day celebrations at the KZN Legislature today where the DA had made a call asking him to protect the heritage of the province’s subsistence fishermen and the seine netting community.

The DA claims Mchunu said "the Indians are not part of South Africa", however, in a recording sent by the party, he is not heard saying those exact words.

What Mchunu does say is how Europeans, Asians and others who migrated or were brought to the country as slaves found indigenous South Africans occupying land across the country.

"Just look at history. You tell us about the nation of the Indian people being brought here to South Africa, which is true, but you then claim land for them as if there were no people who were removed from that land before those who were put in there. Now don't distort history," he is heard saying.

Listen to the full clip below.

"The Premier’s office is supposed to champion social cohesion int he province. This is why the budget for social cohesion programs is managed and facilitated through this office. The utterances from the Premier are thus

borderline hypocritical and are a contrast to the society we all envision, says KZN DA leader Zwakele Mncwango.

"The DA regards this as an insult to the very community that stood arm-in-arm in the fight against the then apartheid government and who suffered enormously as a result of the Group Areas Act and other measures which saw their livelihood as subsistence fisherman continually under threat.

"The Premier’s utterances show that he does not believe in social cohesion and diversity. They also display his utter disdain for minority communities. The DA expects the Premier to do what is right. He must issue an immediate public apology to the Indian community."