Go

Calm restored to Westbury after protest

The demonstration was sparked by the killing of a woman on Thursday, who was caught in the crossfire during a shoot-out.

The Westbury community mobilised against gang and drug-related crime, shutting down the area and marching to drug dealers' homes on 28 September 2018. Picture: EWN
The Westbury community mobilised against gang and drug-related crime, shutting down the area and marching to drug dealers' homes on 28 September 2018. Picture: EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the situation in Westbury is calm on Saturday following a protest on Friday.

The demonstration was sparked by the killing of a woman on Thursday, who was caught in the crossfire during a shoot-out.

Residents say they want better policing in the area and more involvement from government.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says: “At least 200 JMPD officers were still deployed last night and they’ll continue to monitor the situation. All roads there have been opened, however, there is still some debris. Traffic flow has returned to normal.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

