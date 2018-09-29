Boks beat Wallabies 23 - 12 in Rugby Championship match
The Boks could not have wished for a better start to the game when star winger Aphiwe Dyantyi snatched an intercept pass from Kurtley Beale to score with barely a minute on the board.
PORT ELIZABETH - The Springboks have beaten the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship meeting in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.
The Boks could not have wished for a better start to the game when star winger Aphiwe Dyantyi snatched an intercept pass from Kurtley Beale to score with barely a minute on the board.
Rassie Erasmus' men were in an attacking mood in the first half, creating numerous scoring opportunities but failing to capitalise on their early dominance, squandering those chances for points.
They scored again in the 22nd minute of the match when Handre Pollard spotted a mismatch against front-rower Scott Sio, attacking the advantage line before offloading to Faf de klerk to score the second try.
The Wallabies were not going down without a fight firm fight as they hit back with two quick tries from Will Genia and Reece Hodge to narrow the gap to just two points. Pollard's boot was on song in the PE, as he kept the scoreboard ticking with two penalty kicks in the first half to give the Boks a 20-12 halftime lead.
It was much the same for the Boks in the second half, as they continued to inflict territorial pressure on the Wallabies but failed to convert as silly errors plagued their game.
Pollard slotted another penalty to stretch the lead to 23 - 12.
The Wallabies too struggled to enforce themselves on the Boks as they too struggled with fluidity in their game.
Popular in Sport
-
'Let's not lie, my goal was better than Salah's', says Ronaldo
-
Ronaldo lawyers to sue Der Spiegel over 'illegal' report
-
Manchester United still winless after 3-1 loss to West Ham
-
WP continue their CC dominance with Sharks win
-
Springboks need to keep up new standard - captain
-
Liverpool's perfect start to Premier League season ends with 1-1 draw at Chelsea
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.