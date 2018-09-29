Boks beat Wallabies 23 - 12 in Rugby Championship match

The Boks could not have wished for a better start to the game when star winger Aphiwe Dyantyi snatched an intercept pass from Kurtley Beale to score with barely a minute on the board.

PORT ELIZABETH - The Springboks have beaten the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship meeting in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.

Rassie Erasmus' men were in an attacking mood in the first half, creating numerous scoring opportunities but failing to capitalise on their early dominance, squandering those chances for points.

They scored again in the 22nd minute of the match when Handre Pollard spotted a mismatch against front-rower Scott Sio, attacking the advantage line before offloading to Faf de klerk to score the second try.

The Wallabies were not going down without a fight firm fight as they hit back with two quick tries from Will Genia and Reece Hodge to narrow the gap to just two points. Pollard's boot was on song in the PE, as he kept the scoreboard ticking with two penalty kicks in the first half to give the Boks a 20-12 halftime lead.

It was much the same for the Boks in the second half, as they continued to inflict territorial pressure on the Wallabies but failed to convert as silly errors plagued their game.

Pollard slotted another penalty to stretch the lead to 23 - 12.

The Wallabies too struggled to enforce themselves on the Boks as they too struggled with fluidity in their game.