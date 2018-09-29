Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City

The biker was attacked after pulling over due to problems with her motorcycle.

CAPE TOWN - A woman was shot and killed on the N1 near Century City on Friday.

It’s understood someone tried to rob her and then shot her in the stomach.

Emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Daniels said: “She was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital with one of our government health emergency medical ambulamces. She passed away en route.”

A police investigation is underway.

