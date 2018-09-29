Arrested Westbury protesters released, but heavy police presence remains

Residents vented their anger on the streets of the community yesterday, accusing police of working with drug dealers.

WESTBURY, JOHANNESBURG - Two people arrested for public violence during anti-crime protests in Westbury have now been released.

One is a minor whose been released into the custody of his parents.

A woman was killed on Thursday after she was caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout. Her 10-year-old niece was wounded in the shooting.

Shops in Westbury are operating normally, and the rubble left behind after yesterday’s protest has been cleared.

There is heavy police presence, with officers patrolling several streets. Children are playing at the local swimming facility, while people go about their business.

Police are still looking for a man who fired live ammunition during the protest yesterday and say they’re following up on leads.