Arrested Westbury protesters released, but heavy police presence remains
Residents vented their anger on the streets of the community yesterday, accusing police of working with drug dealers.
WESTBURY, JOHANNESBURG - Two people arrested for public violence during anti-crime protests in Westbury have now been released.
One is a minor whose been released into the custody of his parents.
Residents vented their anger on the streets of the community yesterday, accusing police of working with drug dealers.
A woman was killed on Thursday after she was caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout. Her 10-year-old niece was wounded in the shooting.
Shops in Westbury are operating normally, and the rubble left behind after yesterday’s protest has been cleared.
There is heavy police presence, with officers patrolling several streets. Children are playing at the local swimming facility, while people go about their business.
Police are still looking for a man who fired live ammunition during the protest yesterday and say they’re following up on leads.
Popular in Local
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Report: ANC must pay millions to restore suspended website or face legal action
-
Suspect arrested in connection with CT biker's murder
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia after deadly tsunami-quake
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.