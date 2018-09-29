ANC to pay respects at Edna Molewa's Pretoria home
As part of the 10-day mourning period, yesterday the NEC commenced the memorial activities with a candlelight service during the opening session of its meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will this evening lead the National Executive Committee (NEC) visit to the Molewa family to pay respects after the passing of environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa.
The ANC will be leading other memorial activities across the country.
Molewa passed away aged 61 last Saturday at a Pretoria hospital after she fell ill while on an official trip to China.
An official state funeral will be held for her next week, 6 October.
She was appointed as the Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs in 2010 before her ministry was split in 2014 where she was placed at the helm of what became the Ministry of Environmental Affairs.
She had also previously served as North West premier in 2004, making her the first female premier of the province.
