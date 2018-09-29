Popular Topics
2 killed, 6 wounded as gunmen open fire on mourners at night vigil in Free State

Police say at around 1:30am on Saturday, mourners were at a night vigil when three males, allegedly Lesotho nationals, entered a tent full of mourners and started shooting randomly.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A senior citizen man and a woman have been killed, while six others have been wounded in a shooting at a funeral night vigil in Meqheleng, Free State.

Police say at around 1:30am on Saturday, mourners were at a night vigil when three males, allegedly Lesotho nationals, entered a tent full of mourners and started shooting randomly.

The man killed was in the tent, while the woman was asleep in her house and was hit by a stray bullet. Six people were rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

In another incident at about 02:30am in Meqheleng, friends were sitting outside a house when an unknown number of males wearing blankets entered the yard and started shooting randomly.

Two males, aged 33 and 38 were fatally wounded and were certified dead at the scene, while two others sustained gunshot wounds in their lower back.

Neighbours called the police however upon arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene, heading towards the Lesotho border.

It is not known whether these two incidents are linked.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Solly Lesia. immediately established a task team consisting of Detectives, Crime Intelligence Unit, Technical Response Team (TRT) and Public Order Police to trace the perpetrators.

"Our team will work around the clock to trace and arrests the suspects, says Lesia.

"Let me at the same time assure the community of Meqheleng that we have taken charge of this prevailing situation, all they can do is to allow justice to take its cause."

