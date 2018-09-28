Zondo raises concerns about admitting Gupta Leaks data as evidence
The hard drives contain thousands of e-mails, widely known as the 'Gupta Leaks', which detail alleged correspondence between the Gupta family, government officials and chief executives of state-owned companies.
JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission chair deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says that he is concerned about admitting all the data contained on three hard drives as evidence without first analysing it.
The commission's legal team flagged the authenticity of the e-mails as the Guptas had claimed they were fake.
Zondo said he is concerned that some of the information on the drives might not be relevant.
“With regards to everything else that has been analysed, at least its relevance may be clear and the evidence that has not been analysed, some of it is probably relevant and some of it may not be relevant.”
Zondo then questioned how the evidence that has not been analysed will help anybody if he orders the information to be admitted.
The commission is set to resume on Friday morning.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
