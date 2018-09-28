Wits students demand urgent intervention on accommodation cost hikes

A group marched to Mayor Herman Mashaba's office on Thursday after it was announced that student accommodation would increase by 10% next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite assurances by the City of Johannesburg that concerns around accommodation costs are being attended to, Wits University students are demanding urgent action.

A group marched to Mayor Herman Mashaba' s office on Thursday after it was announced that accommodation would increase by 10% next year.

Students want the city, university and private student accommodation provider, South Point, to address the matter.

The university's SRC claims students live in poor conditions because of the colour of their skin and want government to step in.

#accommodationisland Mayor Herman Mashaba has come out of his office to receive the students’ memorandum. TSM pic.twitter.com/Womknvbajw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2018

But Mashaba says he is aware of the conditions.

“People live in deplorable conditions. As government, we work and react on what people are saying.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)