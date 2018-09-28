'We're scared to walk the streets of Westbury at night'
On Thursday, a woman was shot dead and her 10-year-old child wounded when they were caught up in an alleged gang shooting.
JOHANNESBURG - Westbury residents have detailed how their children live in fear and have been left traumatised by regular shootings between rival gangs.
Several streets have been barricaded with burning tyres on Friday morning and 300 Johannesburg Metro Police officers have been deployed to the area to calm tensions.
#Westbury Community members have gathered outside the Sophiatown Police Station calling for corrupt police officers to be removed. Community members have named a number of police officers accusing them of taking bribes from drug lords in the area. AK pic.twitter.com/ravwFeRlD6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018
One community member said they are scared to walk on the streets at night.
“You can’t even send kids to shops, the parents are not even going to the shops because they are scared to get caught up in these crossfires. Everybody knows who the people selling drugs are,” she said.
Another community member said they feel like hostages in their own community.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
