Westbury residents accuse govt of wanting to get rid of coloured population

Protests erupted in Westbury early on Friday morning where community members vented their frustration over what they say is poor service delivery and police corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the deadly shooting in Westbury, some community members say they believe the lack of action by government in the area is a sign that it wants to remove the coloured community from the country.

Residents have spent the day protesting against drug-related crimes and police corruption.

They're also demanding action after a woman was shot dead and her 10-year-old niece was wounded in an alleged gang shooting near the Rahima Mossa Mother and Child Hospital.

Two suspects have since been arrested while the search continues for the third man.

A resident says the government doesn’t pay attention to coloured areas in the country.

“They are going to degrade us, they know what’s going on here. Our people are dying on a daily basis and they’re doing absolutely nothing because they want to get rid of the coloured population.”

The community has criticised police in the area, accusing them of taking bribes from known drug lords.

Community members are also calling on the Police Department to deploy officers from other areas to fight crime, saying outsiders are less likely to form corrupt relationships with criminals.

A community leader said: “We would love competent cops to come and take care of the many problems we have. What they do is, they ignore the problem and they’re so corrupt.”

Protesters are now calling for Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit the area and answer their questions.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on law enforcement to increase visibility following the deadly shooting.

The MEC’s spokesperson Ofentse Morwane says police are ready to deal decisively with the perpetrators.

“What concerns the MEC the most is that recently she was in Westbury on a safety outreach programme addressing issues of bullying, gangsterism and drug abuse. She has requested the law enforcement agencies in the area to intensify their operations and ensure there’s police visibility at all times.”

