'We're hostages because of drug dealers and gangsters'

Westbury community members have taken their frustrations to the streets after a woman was shot dead and her child wounded in an alleged gang shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - Westbury residents have detailed how their children live in fear and have been left traumatised by regular shootings between rival gangs.

Community members have taken their frustrations to the streets on Friday morning after a woman was shot dead and her 10-year-old child wounded in an alleged gang shooting on Thursday.

Several streets have been barricaded with burning tyres, and 300 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have been deployed to the area to try and calm tensions.

#Westbury Residents are now moving towards the police station where they will demand action from the police. TH pic.twitter.com/NWQmeB2S9w — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

This woman says they feel gangs are keeping them hostage in their own community.

“We’re hostages because of drug dealers and gangsters. The SA Police Service know these people, and we have no idea why they don’t arrest them.”

Another resident says they’re afraid to walk on the streets at night.

“You can’t send children to the shops... nor can parents go to the shops themselves because they can get caught in the crossfire. Everybody knows who the people selling drugs and shooters are.”

#Westbury While protesting outside the Sophiatown Saps, an alleged thief broke into a parked car nearby and reportedly stole a phone. Protesting residents quickly apprehended him and dumped him inside the police station. TH pic.twitter.com/Yjy4OwvjRi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)