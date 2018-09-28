WC Transport MEC warns taxi associations over violence

Officials closed the Bellville and the Bloekombos taxi ranks in Kraaifontein following conflict and shootings last weekend, but they’ve since been re-opened.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says it will keep a close eye on operations at the Bellville and the Bloekombos taxi ranks in Kraaifontein.

Officials closed the two ranks following conflict and shootings last weekend, but they’ve since been re-opened.

The violence stems from a dispute between the Bellville Taxi Association and the Bloekombos-Wallacedene Taxi Association.

A working committee will be established between the two groups to oversee operations on shared routes and to report violations of the agreement to the office of the Provincial Taxi Registrar.

“We couldn’t reopen until the two warring factions had come together with our officials and hammered out a peace process. I’m happy to say that is the process,“ Transport MEC Donald Grant says.

Grant adds that he won’t hesitate in shutting the ranks again: “But if there are further outbreaks of further violence that put our commuters in harm's way or the two association, I will invoke Section 91 and that will enable me to take actions against the two associations.”

