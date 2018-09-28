Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo allows Gupta leaks hard drives to be admitted as evidence

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo spent the opening hour of the day's proceedings listening to arguments on why he should allow the emails contained on the hard drives to be admitted as evidence.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presides over proceedings of day two of the state capture commission of inquiry on 21 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presides over proceedings of day two of the state capture commission of inquiry on 21 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted permission to the legal team to admit the Gupta leaks hard drives as evidence.

Zondo spent the opening hour of the day's proceedings listening to arguments on why he should allow the emails contained on the hard drives to be admitted as evidence.

WATCH: State capture commission of inquiry - Day 17

