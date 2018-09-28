Tshwane ANC pleased with no-confidence vote against Msimanga despite failure
Tshwane ANC chair Kgosi Maepa said the only reason the motion to oust Msimanga did not work was because the council Speaker did not allow for a secret ballot.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said the outcome of the no-confidence vote against Mayor Solly Msimanga proves that their caucus is strengthening, despite losing its bid to oust the mayor.
Ninety-five councillors voted against the motion, 77 voted in favor while 21 abstained.
Tshwane ANC chair Kgosi Maepa said the only reason the motion to oust Msimanga did not work, was because the council Speaker did not allow for a secret ballot.
“We had said as the ANC we want a secret ballot, understanding that there is toxicity and the political environment is not conducive for people to vote because of intimidation.”
He said they will be taking the matter to court.
“We have an affidavit, signed by the city manager that he has been assaulted by an MMC from the DA, who is a shadow mayor of the City of Tshwane.”
Maepa also indicated that the ANC plans to table another motion against Msimanga.
