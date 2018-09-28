Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama given 10 days to provide reasons to keep job
Transnet's board says it has lost trust and confidence in his ability to lead the parastatal.
CAPE TOWN - Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama has been given 10 days to tell the transport logistics and rail utility’s board why it should not sack him.
The board says it has lost trust and confidence in his ability to lead the parastatal.
Gama’s job has been on the line for some time.
In August, the board served Gama and two other senior employees with notices of intention to suspend them. Gama was opposing this.
Gama was given a letter informing him of the board’s intention to terminate his employment on Thursday.
Board chairperson Popo Molefe says the reasons the board believes he should be fired include allegations of serious violations of his financial, procurement and fiduciary responsibilities.
Molefe says that as a result, the board has lost trust and confidence in Gama’s ability to lead Transnet as group chief executive.
Molefe says in his brief statement that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was also informed of the board’s decision on Thursday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Sars exec Luther Lebelo admits ignoring legal advice in charging Ivan Pillay
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
US regulators charge Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud
-
New Mining Charter requirements to require absolute compliance – Mantashe
-
Eskom gets R2.9bn loan from African Development Bank
-
McDonald's says classic burgers no longer have artificial ingredients
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.