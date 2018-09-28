Popular Topics
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama given 10 days to provide reasons to keep job

Transnet's board says it has lost trust and confidence in his ability to lead the parastatal.

A screengrab of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: YouTube
A screengrab of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: YouTube
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama has been given 10 days to tell the transport logistics and rail utility’s board why it should not sack him.

The board says it has lost trust and confidence in his ability to lead the parastatal.

Gama’s job has been on the line for some time.

In August, the board served Gama and two other senior employees with notices of intention to suspend them. Gama was opposing this.

Gama was given a letter informing him of the board’s intention to terminate his employment on Thursday.

Board chairperson Popo Molefe says the reasons the board believes he should be fired include allegations of serious violations of his financial, procurement and fiduciary responsibilities.

Molefe says that as a result, the board has lost trust and confidence in Gama’s ability to lead Transnet as group chief executive.

Molefe says in his brief statement that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was also informed of the board’s decision on Thursday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

