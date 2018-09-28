'Tired' Ariana Grande just wants 'one OK day'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

'Tired' Ariana Grande just wants 'one OK day'

The 'God Is A Woman' hit-maker has had a tragic couple of years, which saw 22 people die at her concert in Manchester, north-west England after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the arena's foyer area.

FILE: US singer Ariana Grande. Picture: AFP
FILE: US singer Ariana Grande. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES - Ariana Grande took to Twitter to admit she just wants "one OK day" after a string of tragic events over the past couple of years.

The God Is A Woman hit-maker has had a tragic couple of years, which saw 22 people die at her concert in Manchester, north-west England after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the arena's foyer area and more recently, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller die of a suspected overdose at just 26-years-old.

She has now publicly admitted that she is "so f*ing tired" and is desperately waiting for things to get better.

She wrote on Twitter: "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls ... i'm so f*ing tired pls ... jus wake me up when i'm supposed to sing or whatever. peace (sic)"

Her fans immediately tweeted the singer, concerned for her but she quickly replied to insist she was doing OK on the whole and thanked them for their support.

She shared: "ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it ... ur angels in my life. it's just been a tough month. i'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it's hard and i'm human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn't have tweeted. i kno better. (sic)"

Following the tragic bombing, Grande has been battling with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder and recently opened up about how it is affecting her.

She explained: "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience - like I shouldn't even say anything."

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA