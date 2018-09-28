'Tired' Ariana Grande just wants 'one OK day'

The 'God Is A Woman' hit-maker has had a tragic couple of years, which saw 22 people die at her concert in Manchester, north-west England after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the arena's foyer area.

LOS ANGELES - Ariana Grande took to Twitter to admit she just wants "one OK day" after a string of tragic events over the past couple of years.

The God Is A Woman hit-maker has had a tragic couple of years, which saw 22 people die at her concert in Manchester, north-west England after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the arena's foyer area and more recently, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller die of a suspected overdose at just 26-years-old.

She has now publicly admitted that she is "so f*ing tired" and is desperately waiting for things to get better.

She wrote on Twitter: "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls ... i'm so f*ing tired pls ... jus wake me up when i'm supposed to sing or whatever. peace (sic)"

Her fans immediately tweeted the singer, concerned for her but she quickly replied to insist she was doing OK on the whole and thanked them for their support.

She shared: "ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it ... ur angels in my life. it's just been a tough month. i'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it's hard and i'm human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn't have tweeted. i kno better. (sic)"

Following the tragic bombing, Grande has been battling with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder and recently opened up about how it is affecting her.

She explained: "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience - like I shouldn't even say anything."