School violence back in spotlight after fatal NC stabbing incident
A learner was arrested this week, accused of stabbing to death a fellow pupil at a Richmond High School in the Northern Cape.
CAPE TOWN - School violence is yet again in the spotlight.
Geoffrey van der Merwe, a spokesperson for the province’s Education Department, says the teenager has been suspended.
“The teachers were busy in classrooms [and] by the time they arrived on the scene it was too late. The alleged perpetrator appeared in court on Tuesday (25 September). The case has been postponed to October.”
It’s one of several violent incidents seen at schools across the country in recent weeks.
Earlier in September, a teacher was stabbed to death allegedly by a pupil at a North West school.
An educator was also attacked at a Manenberg school in Cape Town, and a school principal was seriously assaulted in Mount Frere, in the Eastern Cape, early in September.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
