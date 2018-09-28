Saftu calls for commission of inquiry into Lisbon Bank Building fire

The blaze at the government building this month raised questions about compliance with occupational health and safety standards after it emerged the Lisbon Bank building was only 21% compliant.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) wants a judicial commission of inquiry into a fire that broke out in the Johannesburg CBD, killing three firefighters.

It was later confirmed that eight other government buildings are not compliant.

Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi said: “We are calling for a full judicial commission of inquiry. We will, of course, have the power to summon all of the people who can help with information as to exactly what happened on that fateful day.”

The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa has also criticised officials within the fire department for not managing firefighters correctly during fires.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)