Sassa 'respects & abides' by ConCourt ruling on social grants matter
Justice Johan Froneman said the findings made at the Ngoepe Commission of Inquiry into the invalid contract between the agency and Cash Paymaster Services must be sent to the NPA to consider whether Dlamini should face perjury charges.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it respects and abides by the Constitutional Court ruling which ordered the grants distributor, the CEO and the Social Development Department to fork out 80% of legal costs that NGOs incurred during the social grants fiasco.
In the unanimous judgment, Justice Johan Froneman said the findings made at the Ngoepe Commission of Inquiry into the invalid contract between the agency and Cash Paymaster Services must be sent to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider whether Bathabile Dlamini should face perjury charges.
Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe found that she lied under oath to protect herself from the consequences for her behaviour during the social grants dilemma.
Sassa's Paseka Letsatsi said: “The South African Social Security Agency respects the judgment of the ConCourt as far as the South African Social Security Agency is concerned, and as an organisation, we definitely made sure that we implement the directives of the court as it is.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
