Sars exec Luther Lebelo admits ignoring legal advice in charging Ivan Pillay
Luther Lebelo told the Nugent Commission of Inquiry on Thursday that he could not remember receiving the legal opinion but accepted its contents.
JOHANNESBURG - A South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive has conceded that he ignored legal advice and proceeded to charge former deputy Commissioner Ivan Pillay with charges related to the so-called rogue unit, despite there being insufficient evidence to support the case.
Luther Lebelo told the Nugent Commission of Inquiry on Thursday that he could not remember receiving the legal opinion but accepted its contents.
Lebelo, who has been described as suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane’s hitman, further denied being part of a purge of Sars staff after Moyane was appointed.
Evidence leader Advocate Carol Steinberg explained to Lebelo what exactly Advocate Martin Brassey put in his legal opinion.
“According to this, Mr Brassey told you not to continue with the third charge, and you said ‘no, my instruction to you is to continue with all three’.”
While Lebelo claimed he could not remember this detail, he could not dispute it when questioned by Judge Robert Nugent.
“Can we accept that that happened as he recorded it at that time?”
Lebelo responded: “Yes, he did that, and I advised him to combine the charges.”
“Why did you tell him to proceed even though the documents were not satisfactory, the witnesses were not satisfactory, and the case was not strong?” Nugent asked Lebelo.
Lebelo is due back at the hearings on Friday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
US regulators charge Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud
-
New Mining Charter requirements to require absolute compliance – Mantashe
-
Eskom gets R2.9bn loan from African Development Bank
-
McDonald's says classic burgers no longer have artificial ingredients
-
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama given 10 days to provide reasons to keep job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.