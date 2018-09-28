Popular Topics
SA investors back Steinhoff class action lawsuit

The investors represented about 20% of the shareholding in Steinhoff when the South African retailer uncovered accounting irregularities last year that sent its share price tumbling.

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African investors including Allan Gray, Investec's asset management arm and Old Mutual are backing litigation against crisis-hit Steinhoff in the Netherlands, they said on Friday.

The investors represented about 20% of the shareholding in Steinhoff when the South African retailer uncovered accounting irregularities last year that sent its share price tumbling, a statement from representatives of the investors said.

They are joining a class action by the Dutch shareholder group, VEB, whose lawsuit is aimed at compensating investors for the more than 14 billion euros ($16.23 billion) that has been wiped off Steinhoff's market value since December last year.

"We believe the circumstances merit these attempts to recover the losses incurred by our clients," Allan Gray, which had a shareholding of around 1.3% in Steinhoff before its market value plummeted, said in a statement.

"Participating in this legal route is, therefore, our preferred option."

The case is being paid for by Claims Funding Europe, a litigation-funding company based in Ireland. Steinhoff is also facing a R59 billion ($4.15 billion) claim from former chairman and top shareholder Christo Wiese.

