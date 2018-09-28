SA investors back Steinhoff class action lawsuit
The investors represented about 20% of the shareholding in Steinhoff when the South African retailer uncovered accounting irregularities last year that sent its share price tumbling.
JOHANNESBURG - South African investors including Allan Gray, Investec's asset management arm and Old Mutual are backing litigation against crisis-hit Steinhoff in the Netherlands, they said on Friday.
The investors represented about 20% of the shareholding in Steinhoff when the South African retailer uncovered accounting irregularities last year that sent its share price tumbling, a statement from representatives of the investors said.
They are joining a class action by the Dutch shareholder group, VEB, whose lawsuit is aimed at compensating investors for the more than 14 billion euros ($16.23 billion) that has been wiped off Steinhoff's market value since December last year.
"We believe the circumstances merit these attempts to recover the losses incurred by our clients," Allan Gray, which had a shareholding of around 1.3% in Steinhoff before its market value plummeted, said in a statement.
"Participating in this legal route is, therefore, our preferred option."
The case is being paid for by Claims Funding Europe, a litigation-funding company based in Ireland. Steinhoff is also facing a R59 billion ($4.15 billion) claim from former chairman and top shareholder Christo Wiese.
Popular in Business
-
Judge recants finding Sars 'rogue unit' was established, operated unlawfully
-
Nugent annoyed by Sars exco's failure to make inquiry submissions
-
S&P: Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan doesn’t affect stable SA outlook
-
Sars exec Luther Lebelo admits ignoring legal advice in charging Ivan Pillay
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama given 10 days to provide reasons to keep job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.