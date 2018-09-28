Rob Packham’s mistress provides evidence he breached bail conditions
The 57-year-old was arrested last Thursday and has been in custody since then.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham's former mistress has provided evidence suggesting he breached his bail conditions.
He was out on bail of R50,000 in connection with Gill Packham’s murder in February and one of his bail conditions blocked him from contacting state witnesses.
Police Detective Ivan Sonnenberg has taken the stand in the Western Cape High Court to discuss details from a witnesses affidavit claiming Packham visited her at work to drop flowers and a card several months after he was released on bail.
The witness - whose name is being withheld at this stage - is the accused’s former mistress.
The woman has supplied video footage to police showing Packham handing flowers and a love note to the doorman at her place of work.
She alleges she subsequently received a text and an email stating “I still love you, I want to see you” which were both sent from a person named Richard Hopkins.
Sonnenberg says the witness told police she believed the communication was in fact from Packham.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
