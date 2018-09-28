Rand gains, in line with emerging markets
The rand has gained more than 1% since the end of last week, defying expectations that it would see selling pressure after another US interest rate rise.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was slightly stronger early on Friday, in line with other emerging-market currencies, which have slowly restored gains after recent sharp losses.
The rand was 0.2% stronger at R14.1050 per dollar at 0701 GMT, having closed in New York at R14.1375.
The rand has gained more than 1% since the end of last week, defying expectations that it would see selling pressure after another US interest rate rise.
The rand is expected to trade between R13.9500 and R14.2500 to the dollar on Friday, NKC African Economics wrote in a note.
South Africa-focused investors were awaiting the release of August’s trade balance data at 1200 GMT.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 1 basis points to 9.000%.
Stocks opened slightly weaker, with the top-40 index down 0.2% in early trade.
Popular in Business
-
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama given 10 days to provide reasons to keep job
-
Sars exec Luther Lebelo admits ignoring legal advice in charging Ivan Pillay
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
Nugent annoyed by Sars exco's failure to make inquiry submissions
-
US regulators charge Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud
-
Eskom gets R2.9bn loan from African Development Bank
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.