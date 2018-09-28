Protest in Westbury after mother killed in gang shooting

Two people have now been arrested and will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Westbury residents have taken to the streets against crime on Friday morning after a woman was killed and her 10-year-old child wounded during a gang shooting.

A suspected gunman is recovering in hospital under police guard.

“Police arrested a second suspect on Thursday. He was at a hospital while they [police] were following up on allegations of the shooting. At this stage we have two suspects, one under police guard at a hospital and the other detained in Sophiatown,” says Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Protester Christiana Rossouw says the police have failed the community and they want stronger law enforcement in the area.

"We want the army to come in and raid these places because we don't trust SAPS. When they saw having the public meeting yesterday, they were quick to recruit the 300 officers but where are they when these things are happening?"

On Thursday night, more than 300 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were deployed to the area to calm the situation.

Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar says several weapons were confiscated.

“Two suspects were held, four knives and two pairs of scissors, as well as a bolt cutter, were confiscated by JMPD members. More officers have been put on duty for the day shift.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)