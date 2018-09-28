Pressure mounting on Ramaphosa to fire Bathabile Dlamini

Opposition parties say there can now be no excuse for President Cyril Ramaphosa not to axe Women in the Presidency Minister Bathabile Dlamini from his Cabinet.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday found Dlamini was reckless and grossly negligent in handling the payment of social grants when she was Social Development Minister.

It has ordered her to pay 20% of the legal costs incurred by the civil rights groups who took her to court over an invalid contract to pay grants.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has also been directed to consider charging her with perjury after she was found to have been evasive during a court-appointed inquiry earlier in 2018.

Opposition parties say there can now be no excuse for Ramaphosa not to axe her from his Cabinet.

Opposition parties have long called for a parliamentary inquiry into the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grants debacle that has put the payment of grants in jeopardy on several occasions over the last two years.

Democratic Alliance MP and Shadow Minister of Social Development, Bridget Masango, says that the African National Congress (ANC) has protected Dlamini for too long and she has dodged accountability.

“Our call is even stronger now because the highest court has handed down such a scathing judgment against the minister.”

Inkatha Freedom Party parliamentarian, Liezl van der Merwe, says that Dlamini’s ineptitude has caused suffering to millions.

“The issue here is that we want to see accountability for what she has done over numerous years.”

The Congress of the People says that if the president won’t act against Dlamini, then Parliament should.

