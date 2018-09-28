Prasa says it's as concerned as SAPS over gaps in rail safety
During a briefing by the police to the Western Cape legislature's standing committee on community safety this week, police highlighted several issues hampering policing.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has responded to criticism from police about apparent gaps in rail safety.
During a briefing by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to the Western Cape legislature's standing committee on community safety this week, police highlighted several issues hampering policing.
This raised concern among Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) with the committee now wanting Prasa to appear before it.
The SAPS has complained of broken CCTV cameras at train stations, claiming the problem is “not seen as a priority by Prasa.”
In response, the rail agency says some of the cameras are offline because of the destruction of essential infrastructure by criminals and train fires which destroyed fibre optic cabling.
MPLs were also concerned when the SAPS revealed a memorandum of understanding had not been signed with the rail agency.
Prasa says that's a “work in progress.” It also says it'll follow up on the police's allegation that firefighting equipment was not readily available at all stations.
Prasa says it's as concerned as the SAPS by the reaction times of technicians when it comes to switching off electricity when train fires break out but adds Transnet technicians are responsible.
Edited by Thapelo Lekabe
