Police assure residents they’re hunting 3rd gunman after Westbury shooting

The shooting sparked protests in Westbury on Friday where residents have accused police of being in cahoots with gangsters and drug dealers.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have given an assurance to angry Westbury residents that they are searching for the third gunman involved in a deadly shooting.

A woman and her 10-year-old niece were caught in the crossfire during an alleged gang fight near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital on Thursday. The woman died on the scene while the girl is being treated in hospital.

The shooting sparked protests in Westbury on Friday where residents have accused police of being in cahoots with gangsters and drug dealers.

Community leaders in Westbury have called on residents to remain peaceful during their demonstrations.

Protesters have accused police of being complicit in the crime and turning a blind eye to drugs and gangsterism.

Three people were hurt when police fired rubber bullets earlier on Friday after protesters gathered outside the Sophiatown police station. The police’s Lungelo Dlamini has given the assurance that officers are searching for the third gunman.

The 10-year-old girl remains in a serious condition in hospital.

EARLIER: Protestors blocked roads outside the Sophiatown Police Station as they called for improved police service delivery. Residents in #Westbury are protesting against drug-related crimes in the area and calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit the community @ahmedkajee pic.twitter.com/kESNfBgV2S — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

#Westbury The Community is calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to come to Westbury and address them. Roads in and around the area have been barricaded by protestors with rocks and burning tyres. AK. pic.twitter.com/AelGXdpkVL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

#Westbury Rubber bullet casings picked up by members of the public. AK pic.twitter.com/Uof7kfrdKV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS SENSITIVE FOOTAGE

#Westbury WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS SENSITIVE FOOTAGE

The situation outside the Sophiatown Police Station has intensified after police fired rubber bullets at protesting residents. Community members are helping this injured woman who was shot in the foot moments ago. AK pic.twitter.com/rndAyynV6h — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)