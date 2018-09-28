Popular Topics
Police assure residents they’re hunting 3rd gunman after Westbury shooting

The shooting sparked protests in Westbury on Friday where residents have accused police of being in cahoots with gangsters and drug dealers.

The Westbury community has mobilised against gang and drug-related crime, shutting down the area and marching to drug dealers' homes on 28 September 2018. Picture: EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Police have given an assurance to angry Westbury residents that they are searching for the third gunman involved in a deadly shooting.

A woman and her 10-year-old niece were caught in the crossfire during an alleged gang fight near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital on Thursday. The woman died on the scene while the girl is being treated in hospital.

The shooting sparked protests in Westbury on Friday where residents have accused police of being in cahoots with gangsters and drug dealers.

Community leaders in Westbury have called on residents to remain peaceful during their demonstrations.

Protesters have accused police of being complicit in the crime and turning a blind eye to drugs and gangsterism.

Three people were hurt when police fired rubber bullets earlier on Friday after protesters gathered outside the Sophiatown police station. The police’s Lungelo Dlamini has given the assurance that officers are searching for the third gunman.

The 10-year-old girl remains in a serious condition in hospital.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS SENSITIVE FOOTAGE

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

