[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT dominate varsity football finals
Ahmed Kajee & Michael Pedro | TUT made it a clean sweep in the finals of varsity football as both the women's and men's teams claimed come-from-behind victories. The women were 2-1 winners over UWC to claim a fifth title, while their male counterparts put the disappointment of last year's final behind them, beating Wits 2-1. Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro bring you all the action from both games and caught up with the winning captains and coaches.
